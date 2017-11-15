Bare Roots Farmacy is on 12th Street
Modern southern hoedown Saturday to benefit Feeding the Valley

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 15, 2017 2:08 PM

The 12th Street Revival Fest: A Modern Southern Hoedown on Saturday will benefit the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

The event, sponsored by two downtown restaurants, Bare Roots Farmacy and The Black Cow, will be noon - 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for those 13 and older.

It will take place on 12th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

Country music singers Jonboy Storey, Jessie Wilson and Korey Rose will perform.

Food items from the restaurants will be available as will several craft beers.

There will be a kids zone with a lot of fun activities.

Olivia Amos, a partner at Bare Roots Farmacy, said in a news release, “We’re eager to attract people to Uptown to see our new space. This block of 12th Street has really come alive in the past few years and we want the community to experience its energy. With the holidays fast approaching, we wanted to do something to assist Feeding the Valley. They do great things in our community. That’s why we chose to donate a portion of our proceeds to them.”

People are invited to bring chairs but no coolers.

For more on Bare Roots Farmacy visit https://barerootsfarmacy.com/.

For more on The Black Cow visit www.theblackcowga.com/.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

