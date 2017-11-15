An important demographic was missing from Columbus’ ‘On the Table’ conversations

The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church speaks during the On the Table event Nov. 7, 2017, in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, one of 35 public sites, plus dozens of private gatherings, in the Columbus area that conducted civic conversations about improving the community. The initiative was organized by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and funded by a grant from the Knight Foundation. A total of more than 6,500 people participated. MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com