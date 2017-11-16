Columbus police take MCSD student into custody after unloaded gun found in locker

An unloaded gun was found Thursday in a student’s locker at Rothschild Leadership Academy, the Muscogee County School District announced.
MCSD received the report at 3 p.m., according to the news release emailed from superintendent David Lewis’ office at 4:26 p.m.
“The student has been taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department,” the news release says. “No other information is available at this time.”
Rothschild is a middle school in southeast Columbus for grades 6-8.
The Ledger-Enquirer asked Lewis who reported the gun and to whom. MCSD emailed an update to the news release, which says, “The report of a gun on campus was made by students to the administration.”
