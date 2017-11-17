Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Walnut Street

Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Preston Boggs, 16, was last seen in the area of Walnut Street on Nov. 2. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit.
He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Preston’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
