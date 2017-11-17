Preston Boggs, 16, was last seen in the area of Walnut Street on Nov. 2. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Local

Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Walnut Street

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 17, 2017 08:30 AM

Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Preston Boggs, 16, was last seen in the area of Walnut Street on Nov. 2. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Preston’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Sarah Robinson

