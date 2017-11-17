More Videos

Local

Here’s where you can get a free turkey for Thanksgiving in Columbus, Phenix City

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 17, 2017 12:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Holidays can be a tough time for families on a budget, but there are multiple companies and organizations across the Chattahoochee Valley holding turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving.

Here’s where you can find a few:

November 18: Rise Up Weekend hosted by Revamp Church

Revamp Church is hosting a whole weekend of events, including a Thanksgiving food giveaway on Saturday.

Participants can visit the 29th Street gym in Columbus, located at 1501 29th Street, where the church will hand out over 100 turkeys starting at 11:00 a.m.

On Sunday, residents are encouraged to attend a Unity Service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 1316 B 10th Ave.

November 18: 6th Annual Turkey Giveaway by Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church

This event has been extremely popular in the past, so interested participants should get in line early.

The giveaway will take place Saturday in the Allen Page III Building next to the church. Over 150 turkeys will be handed out to the first people in line.

Tickets will be distributed at 8:45 a.m. on a first-come, first serve basis with no demonstration of need required. Turkeys will be given out starting at 9:00 a.m.

Church officials said the ticket line began forming last year at 6:00 a.m. The church will have homemade soup, crackers, pastries and coffee on hand for those who line up before the giveaway.

November 21: 12th Annual Turkey Giveaway by Davis Broadcasting Inc.

The company will be handing out turkeys in four different locations on Tuesday, November 21. For more information, email Karen Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com.

  • 10:00 a.m.- Phenix City Central Activities Center, 1500 14th Street
  • 12:00 p.m.- Shirley B. Winston Rec. Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road
  • 2:30 p.m.- Frank Chester Rec. Center, 1441 Benning Drive
  • 4:30 p.m.- Fluellen Rec. Center, 2824 8th Street

If your church, business or organization is having a turkey giveaway, please send the information to our newsroom here.

