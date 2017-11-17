United Way celebrates third anniversary of 2-1-1 service in Chattahoochee Valley

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are celebrating achievement week( Nov. 13-19) by doing several community-service projects around Columbus.Thursday, members of the Lambda Iota, Nu Delta, and Lambda Mu Nu Chapters of the fraternity set up a portable grill at Valley Rescue Mission to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for the homeless community. Earlier in the week fraternity members mentored students at two schools. The highlight of the week is the organization's annual Achievement Week banquet the Columbus State University's Cunningham Conference Center, at which they will honor and recognize local citizens for their contributions to the community.