Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus 1:59

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 2:57

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 2:07

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony 6:33

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

    Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are celebrating achievement week( Nov. 13-19) by doing several community-service projects around Columbus.Thursday, members of the Lambda Iota, Nu Delta, and Lambda Mu Nu Chapters of the fraternity set up a portable grill at Valley Rescue Mission to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for the homeless community. Earlier in the week fraternity members mentored students at two schools. The highlight of the week is the organization's annual Achievement Week banquet the Columbus State University's Cunningham Conference Center, at which they will honor and recognize local citizens for their contributions to the community.

Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are celebrating achievement week( Nov. 13-19) by doing several community-service projects around Columbus.Thursday, members of the Lambda Iota, Nu Delta, and Lambda Mu Nu Chapters of the fraternity set up a portable grill at Valley Rescue Mission to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for the homeless community. Earlier in the week fraternity members mentored students at two schools. The highlight of the week is the organization's annual Achievement Week banquet the Columbus State University's Cunningham Conference Center, at which they will honor and recognize local citizens for their contributions to the community.
Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.

Here's what's new at this year's fair

The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.