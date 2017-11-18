Woman drenched in blood found at apartment on Gazebo Way

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce.