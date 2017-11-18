Woman drenched in blood found at apartment on Gazebo Way

Columbus police found an injured woman drenched in blood early Friday after they arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance on Gazebo Way.
The woman had a bloodied face and her shirt soaked with blood at an apartment in the 1200 block of Gazebo Way.
Maurice Cartez Taylor, 35, was charged with battery, interference with a 911 call, cruelty to children and false imprisonment in connection with the 2:20 a.m. dispute. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The woman told told that she and the man were engaged in a verbal dispute when he is alleged to have pushed her against the stairwell, causing her to fall to the floor. While she was prone on the floor, the woman said a picture frame fell from the wall and struck her in the face. The frame inflicted a deep cut and heavy bleeding.
During an attempt to get help, the woman said the man took her cell phone and forced her to stay in the apartment.
Police said Taylor also was charged with driving while license suspended, having no proof of insurance, no state tag and switching the tag.
