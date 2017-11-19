FILE
FILE Gillian Jones The Associated Press

Area Alabama, Georgia counties get Sunday freeze warning

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 19, 2017 02:37 PM

November 19, 2017

Some area counties in Georgia and Alabama are under a freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Local Alabama counties include Chambers, Barbour, Lee, Macon and Russell.

Local Georgia counties include Harris, Meriwether, Talbot, Troup and Taylor.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near or just below freezing sometime around 2 a.m. Monday.

The warning is under effect until 9 a.m. EST.

Temperatures at or below freezing could damage sensitive plants or vegetation.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

