Area Alabama, Georgia counties get Sunday freeze warning

Some area counties in Georgia and Alabama are under a freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Local Alabama counties include Chambers, Barbour, Lee, Macon and Russell.
Local Georgia counties include Harris, Meriwether, Talbot, Troup and Taylor.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near or just below freezing sometime around 2 a.m. Monday.
The warning is under effect until 9 a.m. EST.
Temperatures at or below freezing could damage sensitive plants or vegetation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
