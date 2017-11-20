Judge sentences Rolex thief who prompted gunfire and downtown foot chase

The Rolex thief who ran from a downtown jewelry store with the owner firing a pistol in pursuit is headed to prison on a probation violation.
Authorities said John Paul Dube Jr. was on probation for two counts of burglary and other offenses when he tried to steal the $7,000 watch from Jimmy’s Fine Jewelry at 1121 Broadway around 1:30 p.m. June 3.
Store owner Jimmy Wire told police he was showing Dube the watch when Dube tried to run away with it. Wire grabbed him, but Dube broke free and fled, with Wire hot on his heels.
During a June 6 hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court, Wire testified that Dube pretended to have a weapon:
“He got behind a tree, acted like he had a gun and pointed it at me. I pulled my weapon. I aimed it in front of his feet to see if he’d drop and stop.”
Wire fired a shot, and the suspect kept running, turning west toward the river, passing the Eagle & Phenix condominiums and crossing onto the Chattahoochee RiverWalk.
Wire said he shot above Dube’s head there before he finally got the suspect on the ground and kicked him in the face to subdue him.
Called to investigate a dispute, police initially detained both men until they could sort out what happened.
During his hearing Monday in Muscogee Superior Court, Dube spoke directly to Wire, saying, “I just want to say that I sincerely apologize.”
Initially charged with robbery, Dube pleaded guilty to felony theft by taking. Judge Maureen Gottfried sentenced him to three years in prison and 10 on probation, though with his previous offenses he will remain on probation until Jan. 2, 2025, attorneys said. He is 23.
He pleaded guilty March 9, 2016, to first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree forgery, theft by receiving stolen property and giving police false information, according to court records. In that case, Judge Arthur Smith III sentenced him to 10 years in prison with two to serve and the rest on probation.
The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted that sentence to time served this past Jan. 3, three months before the attempted watch theft.
The incident involving Dube marked the second time Wire made the news by holding a suspect at gunpoint for police.
Around 1 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2013, two people walking downtown called for help when a man tried to rob them. The suspect tried to hide by ducking into Wire’s store, where Wire drew his gun and ordered the man to lie still until police arrived.
The suspect was charged with pointing a gun at others, reckless conduct, and being a felon with a firearm. Like Dube, he also was on probation.
Wire said then that he’s always on guard against robbery: “You can’t wait for the police to show up. By the time they show up, it’s long over.”
