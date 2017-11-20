Around Town: What do you know about Thanksgiving?

▪ The woman behind “Mary Had a Little Lamb”, writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale, convinced President Abraham Lincoln to officially declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. She wrote countless articles and letters to persuade the president.
▪ The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade didn’t feature any balloons. Instead, there were animals from the Central Park Zoo.
▪ A turkey typically has about 70 percent white meat and 30 percent dark meat.
▪ The night before Thanksgiving is the single biggest day for bar sales in the U.S.
▪ Fifty percent of Americans put the stuffing inside the turkey.
▪ The Mayflower was originally supposed to sail with a sister ship, the Speedwell, but it proved unseaworthy, and the Mayflower made the journey alone.
▪ Now a Thanksgiving dinner staple, cranberries were actually used by Native Americans to treat arrow wounds and to dye clothes.
▪ Thanksgiving can occur as early as November 22 and as late as November 28.
▪ There are four towns in the U.S. with the word turkey in its name: Turkey, Tex.; Turkey, N.C.; Turkey Creek, Ark.; and Turkey Creek, La.
▪ Wild turkeys can run 20 miles per hour when they are scared, but domesticated turkeys that are bred are heavier and can’t run quite that fast.
▪ You might consume up to 229 grams of fat during the big meal. That’s about 3-4 times the amount of fat you should eat in a day.
▪ The Snoopy Balloon has appeared more than any other balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.
▪ Wild turkeys prefer to sleep in trees.
▪ Only male turkeys gobble. Female turkeys cackle.
▪ About 4 billion pounds of turkey are sold during Thanksgiving.
▪ It is estimated that 88 percent of Americans eat turkey at Thanksgiving. (Californians consume the most amount of turkey.)
▪ The busiest travel day of the year is the Friday after Thanksgiving.
▪ Most of the world’s cranberries are cultivated in just five states: Massachusets, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington.
▪ Pilgrims did not wear those funny buckles and hats. No one knows how the look originated.
▪ Plymouth Rock is about the size of a car engine. It has cracked 3 times over the years, each time getting smaller and smaller.
▪ Pilgrims had potatoes available for Thanksgiving but did not use them because they thought them poisonous.
▪ Jingle Bells was originally a Thanksgiving song. It gained popularity so quickly that it was repeated again and again and again at Christmas.
▪ Turkey is the state game bird of Alabama.
▪ A full-grown turkey has about 3,500 feathers.
▪ Americans consume over 5 gallons of jellied cranberry sauce every holiday season. It takes about 200 cranberries to make one can of cranberry sauce.
▪ About 7 percent of shoppers wait until the day before Thanksgiving to shop for their food.
▪ The top five most popular ways to serve leftover Thanksgiving turkey are: sandwich, soup or stew, casserole, stir-fry and salad.
▪ President Thomas Jefferson called a federal Thanksgiving proclamation “the most ridiculous idea ever conceived.”
▪ Canada also celebrates Thanksgiving-on the second Monday of October.
▪ The only baby born on The Mayflower during its two-month voyage was named D. Oceanus Hopkins.
▪ The job of preparing the first Thanksgiving feast fell to the four married women who survived the Pilgrims’ first winter in Plymouth.
▪ According to the National Turkey Foundation, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin of Apollo 11 sat down to eat their first meal on the moon, their foil food packets contained roasted turkey.
▪ Georgia H.W. Bush is a descendant of two Mayflower passengers-John Howland and Francis Cooke.
