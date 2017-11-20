More Videos

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.