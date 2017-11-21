Grease Monkey toy drive to benefit Open Door Community House

More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Program raises awareness about breast cancer for women living with mental illness or addiction 3:12

Program raises awareness about breast cancer for women living with mental illness or addiction

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • Kim Jenkins talks about gift to Open Door Community House

    A gift from Charlene Black will enable Open Door Community House in Columbus, Ga. to double the number of computers for use by children.

A gift from Charlene Black will enable Open Door Community House in Columbus, Ga. to double the number of computers for use by children. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com
A gift from Charlene Black will enable Open Door Community House in Columbus, Ga. to double the number of computers for use by children. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Grease Monkey toy drive to benefit Open Door Community House

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 10:45 AM

Grease Monkey of Columbus is collecting toys to benefit Open Door Community House.

From Thursday until Dec. 18, people may donate toys at any of five area Grease Monkey locations.

Any person making a donation will receive $20 off of a full service oil change.

The company, which is locally owned, is looking for unwrapped toys for children up to the age of 17.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Open Door Community House is extremely grateful for community partners like Grease Monkey of Columbus during the Christmas season,” said Kim Jenkins, Executive Director of Open Door, in a news release.

“We were able to help over 600 families last year, and with continued help like this in the community, more children will have a memorable Christmas this season.”

“Grease Monkey is proud to help Open Door provide toys for children in the Chattahoochee Valley during the Holidays,” said Jake Pate, General Manager of Grease Monkey. “Each toy will be donated by December 18, so we can make sure they are wrapped and under the tree for local families.”

Grease Monkey hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6p.m., and Saturdays 8a.m.-4p.m.

Columbus locations are 6028 Veterans Parkway, 1424 Veterans Parkway, 4012 Buena Vista, and 3638 Gentian Boulevard In Phenix City, Grease Monkey can be found at 1304 E 280 Bypass.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Program raises awareness about breast cancer for women living with mental illness or addiction 3:12

Program raises awareness about breast cancer for women living with mental illness or addiction

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

View More Video