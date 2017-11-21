Grease Monkey toy drive to benefit Open Door Community House

Grease Monkey of Columbus is collecting toys to benefit Open Door Community House.
From Thursday until Dec. 18, people may donate toys at any of five area Grease Monkey locations.
Any person making a donation will receive $20 off of a full service oil change.
The company, which is locally owned, is looking for unwrapped toys for children up to the age of 17.
“Open Door Community House is extremely grateful for community partners like Grease Monkey of Columbus during the Christmas season,” said Kim Jenkins, Executive Director of Open Door, in a news release.
“We were able to help over 600 families last year, and with continued help like this in the community, more children will have a memorable Christmas this season.”
“Grease Monkey is proud to help Open Door provide toys for children in the Chattahoochee Valley during the Holidays,” said Jake Pate, General Manager of Grease Monkey. “Each toy will be donated by December 18, so we can make sure they are wrapped and under the tree for local families.”
Grease Monkey hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6p.m., and Saturdays 8a.m.-4p.m.
Columbus locations are 6028 Veterans Parkway, 1424 Veterans Parkway, 4012 Buena Vista, and 3638 Gentian Boulevard In Phenix City, Grease Monkey can be found at 1304 E 280 Bypass.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
