Here’s where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this week

Families and residents around Columbus in need of assistance don’t have to skip out on a Thanksgiving meal. Multiple organizations plan to host a Thanksgiving meal for those in need to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.
Here’s where those in need can get a hot meal on this week:
WEDNESDAY: Salvation Army, 1718 2nd. Avenue, Columbus
Salvation Army will serve a Thanksgiving lunch the day on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
No documents or proof of need is required.
Call 706-327-0275 for more information.
THURSDAY: Valley Rescue Mission, Inc., 2903 2nd Ave., Columbus
Valley Rescue Mission will provide a Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 23. Lunch will be served immediately following a service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m.
Those needing a delivered meal should call 706-322-8267 no later than noon on Nov. 22.
THURSDAY: Feeding the Valley Food Bank
“Operation Turkey” delivers hot meals and other necessities to people in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Interested participants can apply online to receive a hot meal between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 23. Each meal contains turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie and a drink.
No proof of need is necessary for the application. Those who don’t have an address to deliver food to should provide an email address or phone number so volunteers can coordinate a delivery location.
THURSDAY: The Church of the Holy Family, 320 12th St., Columbus
The downtown Catholic church will serve a Thanksgiving dinner in the St. Joseph’s Hall located across the street.
The dinner starts at 10:15 a.m. and goes until noon. No proof of need is required.
THURSDAY: The Liberty Theatre Presents 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 813 8th Ave., Columbus
The Liberty Theatre will host a lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy a meal.
Last year, the organization served 300 meals on site and delivery throughout the city. This year they want to serve at least 400.
People wanting to help can drop off prepared side dishes or ham on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 706-653-7566 or email admin@libertycolumbusga.org to sign up for a volunteer slot.
THURSDAY: SafeHouse Ministries, 2101 Hamilton Road, Columbus
The agency will serve a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No documents or proof of need is required.
Volunteers wanting to help serve food can arrive at 9:30 a.m. Call 706-322-3773 for more information.
If your church or organization is hosting a Thanksgiving meal, please send the information to our newsroom here.
Information compiled from United Way’s 2-1-1 Information and Referral program.
