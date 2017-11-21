Here’s where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this week

More Videos 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients Pause 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:42 Kim Jenkins talks about gift to Open Door Community House 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:05 Surveillance video captures Wicked Hen burglar stealing $2,000 worth of wine and beer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching." Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com

