Here’s where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this week

More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Kim Jenkins talks about gift to Open Door Community House 1:42

Kim Jenkins talks about gift to Open Door Community House

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Surveillance video captures Wicked Hen burglar stealing $2,000 worth of wine and beer 1:05

Surveillance video captures Wicked Hen burglar stealing $2,000 worth of wine and beer

  • Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

    Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."

Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching." Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com
Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching." Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Here’s where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this week

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Families and residents around Columbus in need of assistance don’t have to skip out on a Thanksgiving meal. Multiple organizations plan to host a Thanksgiving meal for those in need to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.

Here’s where those in need can get a hot meal on this week:

WEDNESDAY: Salvation Army, 1718 2nd. Avenue, Columbus

Salvation Army will serve a Thanksgiving lunch the day on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No documents or proof of need is required.

Call 706-327-0275 for more information.

THURSDAY: Valley Rescue Mission, Inc., 2903 2nd Ave., Columbus

Valley Rescue Mission will provide a Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 23. Lunch will be served immediately following a service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m.

Those needing a delivered meal should call 706-322-8267 no later than noon on Nov. 22.

THURSDAY: Feeding the Valley Food Bank

“Operation Turkey” delivers hot meals and other necessities to people in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Interested participants can apply online to receive a hot meal between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 23. Each meal contains turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie and a drink.

No proof of need is necessary for the application. Those who don’t have an address to deliver food to should provide an email address or phone number so volunteers can coordinate a delivery location.

THURSDAY: The Church of the Holy Family, 320 12th St., Columbus

The downtown Catholic church will serve a Thanksgiving dinner in the St. Joseph’s Hall located across the street.

The dinner starts at 10:15 a.m. and goes until noon. No proof of need is required.

THURSDAY: The Liberty Theatre Presents 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 813 8th Ave., Columbus

The Liberty Theatre will host a lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy a meal.

Last year, the organization served 300 meals on site and delivery throughout the city. This year they want to serve at least 400.

People wanting to help can drop off prepared side dishes or ham on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 706-653-7566 or email admin@libertycolumbusga.org to sign up for a volunteer slot.

THURSDAY: SafeHouse Ministries, 2101 Hamilton Road, Columbus

The agency will serve a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No documents or proof of need is required.

Volunteers wanting to help serve food can arrive at 9:30 a.m. Call 706-322-3773 for more information.

If your church or organization is hosting a Thanksgiving meal, please send the information to our newsroom here.

Information compiled from United Way’s 2-1-1 Information and Referral program.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Kim Jenkins talks about gift to Open Door Community House 1:42

Kim Jenkins talks about gift to Open Door Community House

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Surveillance video captures Wicked Hen burglar stealing $2,000 worth of wine and beer 1:05

Surveillance video captures Wicked Hen burglar stealing $2,000 worth of wine and beer

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

View More Video