City reschedules Thursday garbage pick-up for Thanksgiving holiday

To avoid confusion experienced during last year’s Thanksgiving season, city officials want to make sure everyone is clear about garbage pick-up.
This year, garbage will be collected on the regular schedule, except for Thanksgiving Day, City Manager Isaiah Hugley explained during a recent Columbus Council meeting. Garbage usually picked up Thursday, will be collected Wednesday. Hugley said the city will be closed on Friday, but there will be garbage collection.
“If you get it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday, there is no change,” he said. “Do what you’ve always done.”
Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin said the city is emphasizing the holiday schedule because most people didn’t get the word in 2016, even though the city tried alerting residents on its website and via social media.
“Of course, what happened was they put their trash out on Friday and there was no pick-up because the holiday was Thursday and Friday,” she said. “... And so they missed that week’s pick-up. They put the garbage out and it stayed out for another week.”
This year, the city has decided not to reschedule Friday pick-up, she said, and garbage will be collected as normal.
“Even though the city is closed Thursday and Friday, employees will work on Friday to pick up,” she said.
