NFL star Isaiah Crowell provides free turkeys in south Columbus

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.