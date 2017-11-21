NFL star Isaiah Crowell provides free turkeys in south Columbus

Pro football player Isaiah Crowell could not be present to see the joy on the faces of people who received a free turkey and groceries Tuesday at South Columbus United Methodist Church, but his mother says he knows how much it means to the people.
“This is my son’s vision,” said Debbie Crowell. “Isaiah does this because he feels a need to give. He has a grateful heart. He knows there are some who would not have a good Thanksgiving without this.”
Her son, a former star athlete at Carver High School, plays for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. For the second year in a row, he purchased 100 turkeys to be distributed to Columbus area families.
“It is always a blessing to be a blessing to others,” Debbie said. “This is a wonderful experience and I leave here feeling very rewarded.”
Crowell said she is a “firm believer” that the more a person has the more they should give.
“God has blessed my son,” she said.
Members of South Columbus United Methodist put together bags full of food to go along with the turkeys. St. Mark United Methodist Church donated canned hams.
“It is a lot of food,” Crowell said.
The Crowells are members at South Columbus United Methodist Church. Reggie Williams, the pastor, led those gathered in “Amazing Grace” and other hymns.
Roxanne Tucker was glad she got a turkey.
“This is a real blessing,” said Tucker as she headed toward her car.
The Columbus church was not the only place where turkeys were given away Tuesday.
More than 110 people filled the Central Activity Center in Phenix City for a 10 a.m. drawing to get 66 turkeys given away by Davis Broadcasting Company.
By the end of the day, Michael Soul of Davis Broadcasting said the radio station would give away turkeys at Shirley Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road, the Frank Chester Community Center on Benning Drive and Michael Fluellen Community Center at 2824 Eighth St. He said each location would get about 75 turkeys in a drawing.
