Wells Fargo grants go to Habitat for Humanity, Neighborworks Columnbus

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 05:09 PM

Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $60,000 neighborhood revitalization grant from the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation and NeighborWorks Columbus has received a neighborhood revitalization grant of $100,000.

According to a news release, the nonprofits are two of 47 nonprofits to receive a total of $6 million in funding through the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation 2017 Priority Markets Program.

“We are so appreciative of the support of Wells Fargo and of our joint efforts with NeighborWorks Columbus,” said Louise Hurless, executive director of Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity, in a news release.

“Working together in our community is important, and it allows us to tackle our projects together to make a greater impact. We are all so excited to move forward to address the needs of the Beallwood community, as well as the rest of Columbus.”

The two organizations both work to find suitable applicants for their new critical home repair program, which will provide homeowners in the Beallwood Heights community with home repairs. Habitat will accept applications from Beallwood Heights homeowners from Nov. 28 through Feb. 28, 2018.

“This generous grant from Wells Fargo will allow NeighborWorks Columbus to extend our services into the Beallwood community and the Columbus community at large,” said Melanie Faison, executive vice president of the organization’s homeownership department.

The 2017 Wells Fargo Housing Foundation Priority Markets Program supports projects, programs and initiatives that help remove barriers to sustainable housing in low- and moderate-income communities. Since 2009, the program has provided grants totaling more than $48 million to nonprofits in more than 125 communities, impacting more than 40,000 people and creating more than 4,000 places for people to call home.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

