Check out these tips from the BBB to have a successful Black Friday

Those shoppers brave enough to venture out on Black Friday should plan ahead and stay alert, the Better Business Bureau says.
With Black Friday deals under way, shoppers need to start formulating a plan for how to tackle the stores and crowds. Do research on the deals you really want to go after by checking online and published ads. And be sure to bring the physical ad with you, in case the advertised price is different from the one you see in the store, the BBB advises.
Once you’ve tracked down the deals you want to go after, check store hours. Some stores are opening Thursday night while others are sticking to Friday-only hours.
Shoppers can also sign up for emails and notifications from their favorite stores. Following them on social media can alert you to new or limited-time offers that other shoppers might not be aware of.
Never miss a local story.
If you are already part of a rewards program with the store, check your account online before going out to be sure you’ve fully completed the registration and keep your rewards cards in a bag or wallet. Or, sign up in the store before Black Friday to save time once crowds start rolling in.
Related: Black Friday can wait, super bowl of holiday shopping begins online
Make sure to check up on the return and exchange policies, too. Some stores change policies for Black Friday deals, like offering store credit instead of a full refund. Avoid getting surprised at the store by researching your options beforehand.
Don’t forget what comes after Black Friday — Small Business Saturday. Check and see if your favorite local store is having any specials or deals.
Many of the small shops and businesses in Columbus will be found at Market Days on Saturday morning. Some shops will have their stores open on Broadway, while other local business owners will have tents along the median.
And one of the most important things the BBB wants shoppers to remember is to stay safe.
“While getting a deal is important, do not put yourself and others in jeopardy,” the BBB said.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Comments