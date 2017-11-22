Police: Naked woman escapes sex assault when child interrupts, asks for juice

More Videos

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police 1:35

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

Pause
Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

  • What happens in a rape kit exam?

    A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Local

Police: Naked woman escapes sex assault when child interrupts, asks for juice

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 22, 2017 03:40 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Witnesses told police De’Quandre Roberts acted like a man “possessed” the night he got drunk and beat and sexually assaulted a woman before she ran naked to a neighbor’s home at Columbus’ Whisperwood Apartments.

The woman later told police she escaped from Roberts about 2 a.m. Nov. 13 when her young daughter awoke and interrupted the attack by asking for a box of juice. The first thing the victim told officers arriving at the apartment complex was that she needed to get back home, because her children still were there.

Roberts, 23, was in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Wednesday morning, facing charges of sexual battery, battery with physical harm and false imprisonment.

Officers testified Roberts and the woman were playing cards with friends that night when he began drinking heavily and tried to get the woman to go back into a bedroom with him. He became enraged when she refused, and ordered the other guests to leave, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He then tried to rip her clothes off, grabbing her breasts and buttocks and pressing her by the neck against a couch, she told investigators. She tried to run to the door, but he caught her, bit the right side of her face and dragged her into a laundry room, where he slammed her head against a washing machine, leaving strands of her hair there.

He got her pants off and starting having sex with her, though she complained she needed to use the restroom, she told police. He snatched off a tank top she was wearing, leaving her nude, she said.

She said Roberts told her he knew he was going to jail, and he was going to kill her. She also told police the pair had been having sex “all weekend,” an officer testified.

Asked for his account, Roberts told police “it was all a blur,” the officer said, and claimed the woman was naked because she had been trying to entice him by stripping and licking her lips.

Attorneys asked why Roberts wasn’t charged with rape, under the circumstances.

The woman refused to submit to an examination to collect evidence for a rape kit, the officer said: “She was not concerned about the sex,” he said. “She did not resist.” She was upset because of the abuse, saying Roberts “never acted this way before,” he said.

Judge Julius Hunter set Roberts’ bonds at $30,000 for false imprisonment and $5,000 each for sexual battery and battery with physical harm. He ordered Roberts to have no contact with the woman if released on bond, and found probable cause to send the case on to Muscogee Superior Court.

The victim was not present in court Wednesday.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police 1:35

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

Pause
Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

View More Video