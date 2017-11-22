Man charged in April robbery near Chase Homes

A suspect has been charged in the April 25 armed robbery of a man walking near Chase Homes on First Avenue in Columbus.
Justin Reeves, 28, is alleged to have been one of two robbers who at gunpoint took the man’s cigarettes, lighter, cell phone and cash about 7:30 p.m. that day, police said.
An officer testifying Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court said the victim told police he was walking on First Avenue at 20th Street when the men asked him for a cigarette, before the taller of the two pulled out a small pistol and demanded money.
The robbers took $300 to $400 worth of cash and other valuables, the victim said. He named Reeves as a possible suspect, but did not recognize the other robber, whom he described as black, 6-foot-2, weighing about 200 pounds and wearing his hair in dreadlocks. The unidentified robber was the one with the gun, he said.
Police said the victim later picked Reeves’ picture from a photo lineup.
Reeves was arrested Nov. 16. Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case on to Muscogee Superior Court. Recorder’s Court judges can’t set bonds on an armed robbery charge, so Reeves will be held without bond pending a hearing before a Superior Court judge.
