Police ask public’s help in identifying suspects in Sunday car break-in, credit car fraud

Opelika police are seeking three suspects in a car break-in at Gi Gi’s Cupcakes, one of the perpetrators apparently a disabled man who uses a cane.
Among the loot was a business credit card used in two fraudulent transactions an hour later in Auburn, police said.
Police were called at 9:18 p.m. Sunday to the cupcake shop at 3794 Pepperell Parkway, where a woman told them someone broke into her car to steal her possessions.
Officers checking security-camera video gave this description of three thieves:
One was black, 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a gray toboggan, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Another was black with a beard, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a blue and orange toboggan, a gray sweatshirt and black jeans.
The third was black, 5-foot-9, weighing about 170 pounds with a lame right leg. He was using a cane and wearing a black “Tupac” shirt, light blue jeans with holes and black boots.
The three were in a gray or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the front quarter panel of the passenger’s side, police said.
Anyone with information may call Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or their “Secret Witness Hotline” at 334-745-8665.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
