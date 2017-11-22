Opelika police say the suspects were in a gray or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the front quarter panel.
Opelika police say the suspects were in a gray or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the front quarter panel. Opelika Police Department
Opelika police say the suspects were in a gray or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the front quarter panel. Opelika Police Department

Local

Police ask public’s help in identifying suspects in Sunday car break-in, credit car fraud

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 22, 2017 05:19 PM

Opelika police are seeking three suspects in a car break-in at Gi Gi’s Cupcakes, one of the perpetrators apparently a disabled man who uses a cane.

Among the loot was a business credit card used in two fraudulent transactions an hour later in Auburn, police said.

Police were called at 9:18 p.m. Sunday to the cupcake shop at 3794 Pepperell Parkway, where a woman told them someone broke into her car to steal her possessions.

Officers checking security-camera video gave this description of three thieves:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One was black, 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a gray toboggan, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Another was black with a beard, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a blue and orange toboggan, a gray sweatshirt and black jeans.

The third was black, 5-foot-9, weighing about 170 pounds with a lame right leg. He was using a cane and wearing a black “Tupac” shirt, light blue jeans with holes and black boots.

The three were in a gray or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the front quarter panel of the passenger’s side, police said.

Anyone with information may call Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or their “Secret Witness Hotline” at 334-745-8665.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school 1:32

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

View More Video