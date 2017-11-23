Police: Man charged with assault for wielding knife during family dispute

Columbus police have charged a man with assault in a Wednesday incident they described as family violence.
Officers arrested Gregory Ivan Carston at an apartment at 2550 Wedgefield Court after police were called there at 7:39 p.m. “in reference to a domestic dispute involving an individual with a knife,” they reported.
The victim was another man, but investigators did not say whether the two are related.
Carston was charged with aggravated assault, battery, using a knife to commit a crime and obstructing a 911 call, police said.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
