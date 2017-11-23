Gregory Ivan Carston
Gregory Ivan Carston Photo from the Muscogee County Jail
Gregory Ivan Carston Photo from the Muscogee County Jail

Local

Police: Man charged with assault for wielding knife during family dispute

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 23, 2017 11:50 AM

Columbus police have charged a man with assault in a Wednesday incident they described as family violence.

Officers arrested Gregory Ivan Carston at an apartment at 2550 Wedgefield Court after police were called there at 7:39 p.m. “in reference to a domestic dispute involving an individual with a knife,” they reported.

The victim was another man, but investigators did not say whether the two are related.

Carston was charged with aggravated assault, battery, using a knife to commit a crime and obstructing a 911 call, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school 1:32

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

View More Video