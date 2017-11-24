Video shows fights breaking out in Alabama mall before Black Friday

A mall in Hoover, Ala. was forced to shut down about 30 minutes early late Thanksgiving night after a fight broke out in the Buckle store, according the Trussville Tribune.
Hoover emergency responders were called to the Riverchase Galleria mall after 11 p.m. after reports of a fight on the second floor of the building. Video of what appears to be the fight circulated on Facebook and was shared by WBRC.
The video shows police detaining people on the ground while a chaotic scene unfolds in the background. “Out!” an officer shouts at a crowd of onlookers watching the fights, before threatening them with jail if they don’t leave.
JUST IN: @HooverPD say they responded to several reports of fights at the Galleria Thursday night. Here's video of one incident outside the Buckle store. More on @WBRCnews this morning. pic.twitter.com/UZEZQGykGE— Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) November 24, 2017
About a dozen officers responded to the call, and several people were detained, reported WBRC. Nobody was reported arrested. Reports of gunshots spread and were reported to police, but both a mall spokesperson and police officials said nobody was shot, reported ABC 33/40 and AL.com.
Paramedics treated one person at the scene for minor injuries, and officials said the fights were not about shopping or sales, according to AL.com.
The mall opened at its scheduled time Friday morning.
