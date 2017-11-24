A fight broke out at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama late Thanksgiving Night, forcing the mall to close early
A fight broke out at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama late Thanksgiving Night, forcing the mall to close early WBRC/Facebook
A fight broke out at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama late Thanksgiving Night, forcing the mall to close early WBRC/Facebook

Local

Video shows fights breaking out in Alabama mall before Black Friday

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 24, 2017 09:27 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A mall in Hoover, Ala. was forced to shut down about 30 minutes early late Thanksgiving night after a fight broke out in the Buckle store, according the Trussville Tribune.

Hoover emergency responders were called to the Riverchase Galleria mall after 11 p.m. after reports of a fight on the second floor of the building. Video of what appears to be the fight circulated on Facebook and was shared by WBRC.

The video shows police detaining people on the ground while a chaotic scene unfolds in the background. “Out!” an officer shouts at a crowd of onlookers watching the fights, before threatening them with jail if they don’t leave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

About a dozen officers responded to the call, and several people were detained, reported WBRC. Nobody was reported arrested. Reports of gunshots spread and were reported to police, but both a mall spokesperson and police officials said nobody was shot, reported ABC 33/40 and AL.com.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene for minor injuries, and officials said the fights were not about shopping or sales, according to AL.com.

The mall opened at its scheduled time Friday morning.

More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft

The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017 1:16

The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park 1:44

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

  • Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

    Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

CREDIT: @superdupersebas / Twitter

Scott Berson: 706-571-8570, @ScottBersonLE

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft

The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017 1:16

The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park 1:44

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

View More Video