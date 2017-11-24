One of the adoptable dogs at PAWS Humane.
Take home a new pet during Black Friday weekend for free — here’s how

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 24, 2017 11:05 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

If a new TV or closet full of clothes isn’t up your alley on Black Friday, adopt a new pet from PAWS Humane — completely free.

PAWS is hosting a Black Friday special all weekend, waiving adoption fees thanks to a grant from the ASPCA.

Interested adopters can stop in Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

“With the generous help from the ASPCA and Subaru, this holiday season we are able to save so many more lives,” said Courtney Pierce, PAWS Humane’s Adoption Manager. “Unfortunately, this time of year we tend to see an influx of returns and intakes so it’s pertinent that we do everything we can to find our animals loving homes.”

Over 130 adoptable animals call PAWS home right now, and officials are hoping to completely clear out the shelter this weekend. Each animal adopted out to a new home is an open spot for an animal at Columbus Animal Care and Control.

Check out the animals up for adoption on the PAWS website or go to the shelter in person at 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, Ga.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

