Synovus customers wake up on Black Friday to find expected deposits missing from accounts

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 24, 2017 11:39 AM

Multiple Synovus customers woke up Friday morning to find certain deposits did not enter their account as scheduled.

The company took to Facebook and Twitter around 10:00 a.m. Friday saying “overnight posting of certain deposits” did not go through successfully, impacting “some customers across our footprint.”

The issue was resolved around 11:00 a.m., but at that point many customers had already expressed their anger and frustration toward the company.

“How is this ok? And nothing but I’m sorry for the inconvenience.. they’ll get it fixed asap bc the less folks can spend the less money synovus makes,” Stephanie Aldridge said on Facebook.

The apparent first report of an issue came around 8:30 a.m. from Twitter user @lingg_lingg.

About an hour later, Synovus sent out a tweet about the issue and assured customers the issue would be corrected as soon as possible.

It’s not clear at this time how many customers were affected.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

