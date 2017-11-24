Synovus customers wake up on Black Friday to find expected deposits missing from accounts

Multiple Synovus customers woke up Friday morning to find certain deposits did not enter their account as scheduled.
The company took to Facebook and Twitter around 10:00 a.m. Friday saying “overnight posting of certain deposits” did not go through successfully, impacting “some customers across our footprint.”
We are working diligently to resolve an issue that prevented overnight posting of certain deposits, impacting some customers across our footprint. We apologize for the impact to customers and are working to correct the issue as soon as possible.— Synovus (@synovus) November 24, 2017
The issue was resolved around 11:00 a.m., but at that point many customers had already expressed their anger and frustration toward the company.
Hey @synovus what is going on with direct deposit???? And will you be covering my overdraft fees and late fees for bills I have that are due? This is not acceptable!!!! Will this be resolved today so I can have my money??? #synovusscrewedup #whereisourmoneysynovus #fixitplease— Christine Luse (@cmluse30) November 24, 2017
@synovus Are you having direct deposit issues. Mine is missing and Customer Service will not answer. #synovusfail— TAKE CHARGE® (@takecharge_rx) November 24, 2017
“How is this ok? And nothing but I’m sorry for the inconvenience.. they’ll get it fixed asap bc the less folks can spend the less money synovus makes,” Stephanie Aldridge said on Facebook.
The apparent first report of an issue came around 8:30 a.m. from Twitter user @lingg_lingg.
@synovus this is crazy, I’m sure there are people out there who need their money more than me. definitely switching banks whenever y’all decide to deposit my check— Slice. (@lingg_lingg) November 24, 2017
About an hour later, Synovus sent out a tweet about the issue and assured customers the issue would be corrected as soon as possible.
It’s not clear at this time how many customers were affected.
