Drink a little too much? Don’t worry - you can get a free ride home this weekend

It’s a holiday weekend, family and friends are over, the food and drink are flowing — it’s a good time, but if you go a little overboard with your celebrating while enjoying a night out this weekend, the AAA auto club is offering a “Tow to Go” service to make sure you and your vehicle can still get home safely.
“This Thanksgiving, AAA reminds motorists to travel safely and drive drug-and alcohol-free when hitting the roads,” the group wrote in a press release. According to Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc, drunk driving violations spike almost 40 percent on Thanksgiving, and shoot up more than 30 percent over the long weekend.
To help keep those drivers safely off the roads, the group will send someone to come give you (and your car) a ride back to your house if you didn’t plan to have a designated driver.
The service is only available in Georgia, but it runs from now until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. All you have to do is dial 1-800-AAA-HELP and a driver will be dispatched to help you out.
Never miss a local story.
If all you need is a ride and not a tow, there’s another service from Lyft and Budweiser that will get you a free ride to and from the bar this weekend. It’s part of the “Give a Damn. Don't Drive Drunk” campaign, which has been giving thousands of free round-trip rides since September.
Every Thursday, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Budweiser posts a unique ride code on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Those over the age of 21 can use it to claim a $20 ride credit — that’s two one-way trips worth $10 each. You can use the credit on the Lyft app for rides taken between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. This weekend’s code is “THANKYOUBUD.”
The Lyft app is available on both Apple iPhone and Android devices. It can be downloaded by searching for “Lyft” in the App or Play store. You can use the app to request a destination and a pick-up location. A driver, vetted by the company, will then come directly to you, pick you up and drop you off at your desired location.
Comments