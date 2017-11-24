More Videos

Local

An injured veteran was having trouble eating — until this restaurant employee stepped in

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 24, 2017 02:51 PM

It’s a heartwarming story of people helping each other this Thanksgiving season.

Dallas Smith Jr. was eating at a Huddle House restaurant in Douglas, Ga., when he noticed an injured man sitting down to eat. The man’s hand was bandaged and he was attempting to eat the pancakes with one hand, Smith wrote on Facebook.

The young man he was eating with moved his plate aside to help get him set up, but then a Huddle House employee stopped what she was doing and immediately came to help by cutting up his pancakes so he could enjoy them with his guest. Smith filmed a brief video of her act of kindness and shared it to Facebook, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

“It threw me off because you just don’t see people doing stuff like that humbly,” Smith said. “She didn’t look around to see who was looking, she just went and did what she needed to do and she wasn’t ashamed of it,” Smith told 11 Alive.

A woman commented and said the man was her father, and was a veteran whose hand had been shot off. “This wonderful lady has my utmost gratitude for her act of kindness!” she wrote on Facebook.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8570, @ScottBersonLE

