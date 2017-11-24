An injured veteran was having trouble eating — until this restaurant employee stepped in

More Videos 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients Pause 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:33 'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 0:51 Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 0:57 Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said. Facebook/Dallas Smith Jr via Storyful