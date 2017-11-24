North Georgia man faces more than 100 dog fighting, animal cruelty charges

In late August, police in Polk County discovered dozens of dogs scattered throughout the woods at a North Georgia property. In a video taken at the time, the police department called the scene “one of the worst cruelty to animal cases we have ever seen.”
Now, police have indicted 32-year-old Devecio Rowland on 107 counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and 107 counts of felony dog fighting, reported the Rome News-Tribune. He had been charged with dozens of counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and dog fighting charges, and has been in jail since August. Rowland had a previous dog fighting charge from 2010, but was not convicted, reported WMAZ.
Police found around 70 dogs tied to trees around a property in Aragon, Ga., in late August, and then found an additional 35 dogs at another property in Cedartown shortly after. The dogs were all pit bull or bulldog-based breeds, reported the Coosa Valley News.
Polk County Police Chief Kenneth Dodd told WSB-TV in August that Rowland was running a dog-fighting operation. “It’s just heartbreaking,” Dodd told the station.
Never miss a local story.
“We arrested him in 2010 on more than 120 charges of dog fighting and animal cruelty,” Dodd told Fox 5. “Justice wasn't served, so we are going to do everything we can to make sure this time justice is served.”
When police discovered the animals, Dodd filmed himself walking around the property. “None of these dogs are vicious. I have petted everyone of them myself,” Chief Dodd said. “I don’t know how anybody could treat an animal this way.”
The videos were widely shared on social media and sparked a wave of support for the animals. The Polk County Fire Department arrived with a water truck to give the dogs drinking water, and the community rallied to provide donated food and to help find homes for the animals that could be adopted.
The case is expected to go to court sometime in 2018, reported WRGA.
Comments