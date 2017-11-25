An officer talks with a wrecker driver in front of 807 Second Ave. after a police chase early Saturday.
Local

Police pursuit through downtown ends in violent crash

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 25, 2017 05:20 AM

A 10-block police chase through downtown Columbus ended in a violent crash from which the suspect ran early Saturday.

The pursuit south from around 18th Street to Eighth Street ended with the fleeing Toyota pivoting so its rear end smashed into the passenger’s side of an SUV diagonally parked on the avenue’s west side.

A Georgia state trooper trying to stop the car for speeding said it ran multiple red lights from the Second Avenue bridge by TSYS to where the driver so lost control the Toyota spun around and crashed backward into the parked vehicle.

The impact drove the SUV down the avenue as the Toyota rotated onto the right of way in front of 807 Second Ave.

The driver ran away, but officers said they found ample evidence of the car’s owner.

