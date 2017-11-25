Animal Ark offering free dog and cat adoptions Saturday and Monday

Black Friday may be over, but there’s still time to bring something special home this holiday weekend.
Animal Ark Rescue is offering completely free dog and cat adoptions Saturday and Monday as part of a Black Friday special. All adoption fees will be waived, and adoptions include spay/neutering, vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and microchips and heart-worm tests for dogs.
Animal Ark wrote on Facebook that they ended their first day of free adoptions by matching 34 pets with new families, but still have many more available.
New furry family members can be adopted at Animal Ark’s shelter at 7133 Sacerdote Lane until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday.
Never miss a local story.
One note: if you’re adopting a dog over five months old, families are required to bring other dogs and children for a meet and greet before adopting. Bring a cat carrier and leash.
A preview of the animals available for adoptions can be seen at the Animal Ark Rescue website at www.animalarkrescue.com.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8570, @ScottBersonLE
Comments