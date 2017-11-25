This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Nov. 18-25

More Videos 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients Pause 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 5:24 How did wolves become dogs? 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:35 These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More than 100 people gathered in front of Kendrick High School Monday evening to mourn the loss of yet another youth to gun violence. This time the victim was Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High senior who was gunned down Friday on his 18th birthday. Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road. Shorter succumbed early Sunday to the injuries. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com