Auburn win over Alabama could have been costly for Opelika furniture store

You think Auburn coach Gus Malzahn feels relived today, the same could be said for the owners of Goree’s Fruniture Express in Opelika.
The store, which is not open on Sundays, advertised this month a sale triggered by the result of Saturday’s Auburn-Alabama football game. “Free furniture when Auburn beats Alabama,” the Nov. 9 advertisement read.
The deal was if Auburn won, all furniture purchases between Nov. 1 and Nov. 24 of this year would be free.
After running television and print ads, the owners canceled the promotion on Nov. 9 via a Facebook post on the company’s page. They said the contest was considered gambling and was not permitted in Alabama.
Auburn beat Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, 26-16.
A copy of one of the print ads before the promotion has been making the rounds on social media since the Auburn win.
Goree’s is a family-owned discount furniture store, according to its website.
