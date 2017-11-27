WalletHub ranks Columbus as one of the least sinful cities in America, according to new study data.
Welcome to Columbus, one of the least sinful cities in America says new study

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 27, 2017 12:59 PM

A new study ranks Columbus as one of the least sinful cities in the country.

According to a new WalletHub study on sinful cities, Columbus ranks no. 143. We’ve apparently shaped up and seen the error of our ways, dropping over 30 spots after being ranked no. 107 in January.

The study ranked cities based on the seven deadly sins: anger and hate, jealousy, excesses and vices, avarice, lust, vanity and laziness. From there, the cities were given points and put into an overall ranking with the higher-ranked ones deemed more sinful.

The most sinful place in America? Maybe unsurprising to most, Las Vegas takes no. 1., and South Burlington, Vt., falls to the very bottom at no. 182.

Source: WalletHub

Columbus residents are some of the most charitable in the country, according to the study. We’re in the top 5 with Montgomery, Ala., for highest charitable donations as percentage of income.

Columbus also ranked very low (no. 143) in the lust category, which measured the number of Ashley Madison users per capita, adult establishments per capita, teen birth rate and most active Tinder users.

Atlanta also makes a high showing, but in a different category. The city is ranked no. 3 for most adult-entertainment establishments per capita.

Other Georgia cities in the ranking included Atlanta (no. 25) and Augusta (no. 84). Alabama cities in the ranking included Huntsville (no. 82), Birmingham (no. 92) and Montgomery (no. 121).

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

