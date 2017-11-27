Phenix City NAACP calls for investigation into alleged voter fraud in District 2 race

The Phenix City-Russell County NAACP held a news conference Monday demanding a thorough, unbiased investigation into alleged voting irregularities in the recent District 2 City Council election.
“We, the Phenix City Russell County NAACP, are here to voice our earnest concerns about the voter fraud allegations,” said the Rev. Alfonza Seldon, local branch first vice president. “The Phenix City-Russell County NAACP, along with the voters of District 2, want to get down to the bottom of these allegations that have been discovered in the Nov. 14 city council election.”
The alleged voter fraud was discovered when some people who are known to live outside of Phenix City were seen voting, according to some observers. City Manager Wallace Hunter said it was discovered that people were registered to vote at addresses of commercial businesses.
Seldon called the situation “an atrocity to law-abiding voters and a shame on Phenix City.”
“In light of these allegations, the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP is demanding that all identified ineligible voters, all be removed before or by the time of the run-off election set for Dec. 19,” he said. “Also we’re requesting an updated list to be reviewed by our executive board to ensure that all the ineligible voters’ names have been removed and the updated list is accurate.”
In the election, Vickey Carter-Johnson, who is black, was the leading candidate, falling just short of the majority needed to avoid a Dec. 19 runoff to replace the late Johnnie C. Robinson Jr. She had 240 votes, or 49 percent, of the vote.
Baxley Oswalt, who is white, received 225 votes, or 46 percent. The race was thrown into a runoff because a third candidate, Steve Franklin, picked up 26 votes, or 5 percent.
At a Nov. 20 work session addressing the matter, Hunter called the alleged voter fraud a “diabolical scheme by someone” to control the outcome of the special election for one of four city council posts.
At Monday’s news conference, Seldon said at least 52 people have been identified, and there are perhaps more, who do not live in Phenix City, but were able to cast their ballots using their business addresses to register as legitimate voters.
Seldon spoke surrounded by about 20 people, including Columbus NAACP President Tonza Thomas and Freddie Williams, the Columbus branch first vice president. Also present were attorney Joe Wiley, also of the Columbus NAACP branch, and Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed.
Wiley said he was there to represent Carter-Johnson, who couldn’t attend. He said she planned to file a petition to contest the election by 5 p.m. Monday, which was the deadline for a timely challenge.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has always challenged the disenfranchisement of black voters, as well as other Americans, Seldon said. “We know that voting and fair elections are our most fundamental rights in a democracy and we are demanding that the responsible parties do their sworn duties to protect our rights.”
When asked if the issue was race-related, Seldon said: “I don’t want to say it’s a race-related issue, because the one thing is that we’re trying to bring all of Phenix City together. But I do know this has been going on for a long time, and it has just not started. One thing I do say is if it is a race-related incident, we’re here to challenge that as well.”
While it is the NAACP’s policy not to support any particular candidate, the organization does support a fair and honest election that guarantees that the will of the citizens are carried out, Seldon said. “Therefore, we also ask that the Board of Registrar’s office, the police chief, the Secretary of State, the probate judge, as well as the Justice Department, look into this matter with all urgency, and not allow these irregularities to be swept under the rug and we go back to business as usual.”
Staff reporter Chuck Williams contributed to this report.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com.
