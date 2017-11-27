Columbus nonprofits gear up for Georgia Gives Day fundraiser

Donors looking for an easy way to support their favorite charities will have another opportunity Tuesday when a statewide 24-hour giving marathon begins.
This year, the annual Georgia Gives Day will be held in partnership with the global #GivingTuesday initiative, involving all 50 states and 97 countries.
At GAgives.org, there are about 46 Columbus nonprofits participating. Donors are encouraged to donate on Tuesday, and to help inspire more giving by sharing news of their gifts on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere – with the tags #GAgives and #GivingTuesday.
“Building on the year-over-year growth both campaigns have seen since they launched in 2012, the joint effort is increasing support for the thousands of participating Georgia nonprofits, and expanding awareness of the work nonprofits do to strengthen communities and enrich lives,” according to a news release issued by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits. “The campaign’s hub is GAgives.org, which brings together 3,000 of our state’s charities to make it easy for Georgians to select a cause that matters to them, learn about the work of individual nonprofits, and donate directly to them.”
GAgives, rooted in the Thanksgiving season, has raised more than $14 million in donations for Georgia nonprofits since 2012.
“Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, the GAgives initiative maintains an online fundraising platform, GAgives.org, free to use for any registered 501c3 in the state,” according to the release. “It also helps teach and mobilize everyone with a stake in the community – organizations, corporate sponsors, government agencies, media partners, and citizens – to raise awareness and support for nonprofits.”
Columbus Nonprofits Participating in Georgia Gives Day:
- Auditory-Verbal Center, Inc.
- Autism Hope Center, Inc.
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley
- Brown Bag of Columbus
- Calvary Christian School
- Chattahoochee Council Boy Scouts America
- Chattahoochee County Historic Preservation Society, Inc.
- Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry, Inc.
- Columbus Alliance for Battered Women, Inc.
- Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity
- Columbus Hospice, Inc.
- Columbus State University Foundation
- Duma’s Foundation
- Enrichment Services Program, Inc.
- West Central Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Georgia Conservancy
- Georgia Transplant Foundation
- Girls Inc. of Columbus
- Healing for Heroes, Inc.
- Historic Columbus Foundation, Inc.
- Live Healthy Columbus
- MercyMed of Columbus
- Midtown, Inc.
- Mission Columbus Medical Clinic, D/BA Good Shepherd
- Muscogee County Friends of Libraries
- The Muscogee County Library Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley
- The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation
- Muscular Dystrophy Association
- National Infantry Museum
- NeighborWorks Columbus
- Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative
- Open Door Community House, Inc.
- PAGE Foundation
- The Pastoral Institute
- Riverdale-Porterdale Cemetery Foundation, Inc.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of West, Georgia,
- Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic
- Springer Opera House Arts Association, Inc.
- The Columbus Museum
- The House of God, Inc.
- The Junior League of Columbus, Inc.
- The Wynn House, Inc.
- Trees of Columbus, Inc.
- Truth Spring Academy
- United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley
- Valley Rescue Mission
