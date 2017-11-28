Here are the Columbus nonprofits you can donate to for Georgia Gives Day

Donors looking for an easy way to support their favorite charities will have another opportunity Tuesday when a statewide 24-hour giving marathon begins.
This year, the annual Georgia Gives Day will be held in partnership with the global #GivingTuesday initiative, involving all 50 states and 97 countries.
At GAgives.org, there are about 46 Columbus nonprofits participating. Donors are encouraged to donate on Tuesday, and to help inspire more giving by sharing news of their gifts on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere — with the tags #GAgives and #GivingTuesday.
To donate, visit the Georgia Gives website and search for the organization in the search bar at the top of the page. Or, click donate at the top of the page to see a list of categories to choose from, such as animals, children and youth, education and more.
The Columbus nonprofits participating include:
▪ Artbeat
▪ Columbus Symphony Orchestra
▪ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
▪ Voice of the Valley
▪ Family Theatre
▪ Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus
▪ Boys and Girls of the Chattahoochee Valley
▪ Columbus Technical College
▪ National Civil War Naval Museum
▪ Hughston Clinic
▪ Let’s Grow STEAMx
▪ Auditory-Verbal Center Inc.
▪ Autism Hope Center Inc.
▪ Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley
▪ Brown Bag of Columbus
▪ Calvary Christian School
▪ Chattahoochee Council Boy Scouts America
▪ Chattahoochee County Historic Preservation Society Inc.
▪ Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry Inc.
▪ Columbus Alliance for Battered Women Inc.
▪ Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity
▪ Columbus Hospice Inc.
▪ Columbus State University Foundation
▪ Duma’s Foundation
▪ Enrichment Services Program Inc.
▪ West Central Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes
▪ Georgia Conservancy
▪ Georgia Transplant Foundation
▪ Girls Inc. of Columbus
▪ Healing for Heroes Inc.
▪ Historic Columbus Foundation Inc.
▪ Live Healthy Columbus
▪ MercyMed of Columbus
▪ Midtown Inc.
▪ Mission Columbus Medical Clinic, D/BA Good Shepherd
▪ Muscogee County Friends of Libraries
▪ The Muscogee County Library Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley
▪ The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation
▪ Muscular Dystrophy Association
▪ National Infantry Museum
▪ NeighborWorks Columbus
▪ Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative
▪ Open Door Community House Inc.
▪ PAGE Foundation
▪ The Pastoral Institute
▪ Riverdale-Porterdale Cemetery Foundation, Inc.
▪ Ronald McDonald House Charities of West, Georgia
▪ Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic
▪ Springer Opera House Arts Association Inc.
▪ The Columbus Museum
▪ The House of God Inc.
▪ The Junior League of Columbus Inc.
▪ The Wynn House Inc.
▪ Trees of Columbus Inc.
▪ Truth Spring Academy
▪ United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley
▪ Valley Rescue Mission
