Trial set for Upatoi triple homicide, delays capital case against Brandon Conner

The trial of three youths charged in the horrific 2016 slayings of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area will begin Jan. 29, delaying a death-penalty case that had been scheduled for that same date.

The trials could not be held simultaneously because some of the same defense attorneys and prosecutors are involved in both.

District Attorney Julia Slater said she had filed a letter with the courts giving notice of the conflict she would face if Brandon Conner, facing death if convicted of killing his girlfriend and infant son, went to trial at the same time as Rufus Burks, Raheam Gibson and Jervarceay Tapley, who are charged in the Upatoi triple homicide.

Facing the same conflict would have been law partners William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt, who represent both Conner and Gibson.

Conner is accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend Rosella “Mandy” Mitchell, 32, and killing their 6-month-old son Dylan Ethan Conner before setting their 1324 Winifred Lane home afire on Aug. 21, 2014.

Burks, Tapley and Gibson are charged in the Jan. 4, 2016, slayings of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10; found dead in the Shorts’ 3057 Bentley Drive home. Police said Gloria Short and her granddaughter were beaten and stabbed to death, and the son was fatally bludgeoned.

Other attorneys involved in that case are Jennifer Curry, who represents Burks, and Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, who represents Tapley.