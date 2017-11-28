More Videos

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride had set an Oct. 30 trial date for Raheam Gibson, Rufus Burks and Jervarceay Tapley, but defense attorneys in a pretrial hearing Monday persuaded the judge they could not be prepared by then. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Superior Court Judge Gil McBride had set an Oct. 30 trial date for Raheam Gibson, Rufus Burks and Jervarceay Tapley, but defense attorneys in a pretrial hearing Monday persuaded the judge they could not be prepared by then. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Trial set for Upatoi triple homicide, delays capital case against Brandon Conner

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 12:36 PM

The trial of three youths charged in the horrific 2016 slayings of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area will begin Jan. 29, delaying a death-penalty case that had been scheduled for that same date.

The trials could not be held simultaneously because some of the same defense attorneys and prosecutors are involved in both.

District Attorney Julia Slater said she had filed a letter with the courts giving notice of the conflict she would face if Brandon Conner, facing death if convicted of killing his girlfriend and infant son, went to trial at the same time as Rufus Burks, Raheam Gibson and Jervarceay Tapley, who are charged in the Upatoi triple homicide.

Facing the same conflict would have been law partners William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt, who represent both Conner and Gibson.

Conner is accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend Rosella “Mandy” Mitchell, 32, and killing their 6-month-old son Dylan Ethan Conner before setting their 1324 Winifred Lane home afire on Aug. 21, 2014.

Burks, Tapley and Gibson are charged in the Jan. 4, 2016, slayings of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10; found dead in the Shorts’ 3057 Bentley Drive home. Police said Gloria Short and her granddaughter were beaten and stabbed to death, and the son was fatally bludgeoned.

Other attorneys involved in that case are Jennifer Curry, who represents Burks, and Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, who represents Tapley.

Attorneys William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt argued in Superior Court that the district attorney's office was late in filing a document that would prove that the city ordinance under which their client was arrested actually exists. Conner faces the death penalty in the 2014 deaths of his girlfriend Rosella Mitchell and their six-month son Dylan Conner. Robin TrimarchiThe Ledger-Enquirer

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

