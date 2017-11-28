Foundation donates Randy Nguyen painting to Columbus Public Library

Rob St. Clair’s dual roles as president of the Muscogee County Friends of Libraries and the Columbus Artists’ Guild positioned him to be the conduit that produced the Muscogee County Library Foundation’s gift of local artist Randy Nguyen’s painting to the Columbus Public Library.
St. Clair, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, doesn’t remember whether he first saw the painting of the library on Nguyen’s Facebook page or at the Gallery on 10th, but he was certain of this: “I knew it would look great at our Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.”
As president of the Muscogee County Friends of Libraries, St. Clair has a seat on the library foundation’s board. So he mentioned the painting to Chattahoochee Valley Libraries director Alan Harkness, who agreed to request the foundation buy it after seeing it himself.
Harkness thanked the library foundation and St. Clair for their efforts to acquire Nguyen’s painting.
“We really love this painting,” Harkness said, “and it will be hung in a place of prominence, likely on the first floor adjacent to the elevators, with a corresponding plaque noting the foundation’s donation.”
Harkness declined to disclose the purchase price.
“I think Randy gave us a very good deal,” Harkness said. “… The foundation is kind enough and generous enough to recognize the value of something like this to beautify our building.”
St. Clair said, “I simply helped bring the parties together to agree on a price that would be satisfactory to all. The story’s about Randy and his generosity, making it a win-win for everyone involved.”
Nguyen explained his inspiration for the painting came during the summer of 2015.
“One beautiful day, I go to the library to visit,” said Nguyen, a native of Vietnam. “At lunch, I noticed so many beautiful shade and green grasses under the trees. Is perfect spot for me to enjoy my lunch and looking at our very beautiful building.”
So he took a few photos to use as a reference in his studio and later paint the scene.
“I not trying to copy it like the photos, but I love to paint,” Nguyen said. “This more from my feelings particularly in that day when sitting under tree and enjoying the beautiful views.”
Less than two weeks later, the result was an oil on canvas titled “Columbus and the Muscogee County Library” and measuring 28-by-38 inches in the frame.
“When I in the zone,” Nguyen said, “I can paint really fast because I know what direction I'm heading.”
Nguyen came to Columbus from California approximately 35 years ago to visit his brother stationed at Fort Benning. Since then, he has finished nearly 60 paintings or drawings depicting Columbus landmarks. Some are on display along with pieces by other Columbus Artists’ Guild members in the John B. Amos Cancer Center. His goal is to create 100 works celebrating local scenes.
“Amazing community I love truly,” Nguyen said. “… This beautiful lovely little town slowly in love to call this my home sweet home, and nothing better than this.”
St. Clair also has helped beautify the library in his role as president of the Columbus Artists’ Guild.
“Thanks to his group, we have a number of their original works all over our building until July,” Harkness said. “… We intend to do this again after their annual meeting and competition this summer. It's a real win-win for everyone. All of the works have the artists' names on them, the title of the work, and an email address, should someone want to contact them.”
“One of my goals is to help local artists sell their artwork,” St. Clair said. “Columbus is teeming with outstanding talent. In order to sell, you have to display. Because Alan and I had often talked about the library’s bare walls, I proposed to the guild that we allow Alan to pick out 50 pieces of artwork from our annual members’ exhibition last summer for semi-permanent display in the library.
“All of the artwork would have appropriate name tags with the artist’s name, etc. Our members overwhelmingly approved of the idea, and several months later the public now has an opportunity to see some wonderful artwork displayed by local artists at the library. This program would not have been accomplished without Alan’s foresight in wanting to enhance our local library.”
Also on display at the library are several works by internationally renowned artist and part-time Columbus resident Bruno Zupan on loan from the Columbus Museum, noted Harkness, two along the grand staircase and two in the genealogy department.
“Collectively, between all these sources and partners,” Harkness said, “we've really enhanced the interior of the building.”
