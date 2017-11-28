Witness says shooter yelled ‘Give me all you got!’ at Oakland Park drug-deal slaying

More Videos 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." Pause 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:18 Phenix City Russell County NAACP speaks out against alleged voter fraud 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 6:18 Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 0:40 Video: Jury finds Reginald Jackson not guilty in homicide of Dior Cheney Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." The murder trial for a man charged in a 2014 fatal shooting in Columbus started Tuesday morning. Gary Lee Jones Jr.,25,is one of two suspects charged in the Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments in Columbus. The case against codefendant Adrian Devon Patterson,26, was severed, so he will be tried separately later. The indictment charges Jones and Patterson with malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and aggravated assault. Jones is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime. These are excerpts from the argument made by Michael Eddings, the defense attorney representing Jones.

