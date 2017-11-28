Parts of Chattahoochee, Sumter Counties get AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet

Chattahoochee and Sumter are two of 44 Georgia counties in which AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet is now available.
The announcement was made Tuesday that the service is available in rural and underserved parts of the counties.
Other counties affected are Appling, Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Butts, Carroll, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Echols, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Haralson, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Lowndes, McDuffie, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Morgan, Pierce, Pike, Thomas, Toombs, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Worth.
According to a news release, in May 2017, AT&T launched Fixed Wireless Internet, an innovative service that delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps to homes and small businesses. With Fixed Wireless Internet, customers can download, surf and stream their favorite movies or television shows. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers’ homes or businesses. This is an efficient way to deliver high-quality internet to customers in rural and underserved areas.
“In today’s economy, access to high-speed internet is an integral part of both our infrastructure foundation and our job growth,” Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said in the release.
“Ensuring our current and future workforce are equipped with the skills necessary to succeed has been a top priority of mine since taking office. To that end, I’ve invested more than $100 million towards ensuring students across the state have access to high speed internet. These efforts are further enhanced through strong private sector partnerships, and I’m grateful for this latest AT&T initiative. AT&T’s innovation and investment will help keep Georgia at the forefront of the technology sector, a critical component for us to continue to be the best state in the nation in which to do business.”
“The Georgia House of Representatives created the Rural Development Council to address rural issues such as broadband access,” said David Ralston, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. “I’m pleased AT&T continues to invest with a commitment to helping close the access gap in rural Georgia and has already launched Fixed Wireless Internet in over 40 Georgia counties.”
AT&T has extended Fixed Wireless Internet as part of its FCC Connect America Fund commitment to help rural and underserved areas. As a part of this rollout, AT&T plans to reach more than 400,000 locations nationwide by the end of 2017, and over 1.1 million locations nationwide by 2020. And, in Georgia, AT&T plans to reach over 26,000 locations by end of 2017, and over 67,000 locations with this technology across Georgia by 2020
To determine Fixed Wireless Internet eligibility, interested consumers may call toll-free 1-877-990-0041.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
