The Do’s and Don’ts of bringing a bag into the SEC Championship Game

Auburn and Georgia fans attending the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta should be prepared to carry any belongings in a clear bag and make extra time to go through security.
While the SEC discourages fans from bringing any bags into the stadium, clear bags or small clutches are allowed. Fans should understand bringing in a bag could lead to delays for search and bag exchange.
Here are the guidelines to follow for bringing a bag into the Mercedes-Benz stadium:
- Bags must be clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC
- Bags should not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches
- One-gallon clear plastic bags (like a Ziploc) are acceptable
- Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5-by-6.5 inches, are acceptable
Never miss a local story.
Bags NOT allowed include purses larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bag and camera bags.
Anyone needing to bring in medically necessary items should go through security at a specially-designated gate. Additionally, any fan needing to bring in diaper bag items should place those into an approved clear bag.
Fans can bring in binoculars and cameras as long as they’re not in a case. Smartphones carried outside of a bag are also acceptable.
The guidelines are in place for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2 and the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare event in the Georgia World Congress Center from Dec. 1-2. Bags will be inspected before entering the stadium and fan event.
The SEC encourages fans who see any suspicious activity at either event to notify security personnel or call (470) 341-5010. Fans inside the stadium can also text “Respect” and a description of suspicious activity to 69050.
The clear bag policy isn’t new for SEC fans. Multiple schools had the policy in place during the 2016 season, but it became a league-wide rule beginning with the 2017 season. The SEC said the policy was put in place to “balance fan needs with improved public safety and convenience.”
“SEC football stadiums are among the largest venues in the world of sports, so safety and security are issues that must always remain a priority for our events,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We believe this policy is an important enhancement to the security measures already put in place by our institutions.”
As soon as the Auburn-Alabama game was over Saturday afternoon, officials were already warning interested fans to be wary of ticket scams. Here’s some tips on avoiding a scam from the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor including 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Comments