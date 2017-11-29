Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

More Videos

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:58

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 'Newsies' to the Columbus stage 1:23

    We caught up with Toni Losonsky, Samantha Whitehead, and Lindzee Jones as they added ornaments Tuesday afternoon to a Christmas tree representing both Twelfth Street Deli & Catering Company and The Speakeasy. The tree is among those featured at this year's Uptown Tree Trail, a display of live Christmas trees in the Broadway median in downtown Columbus. The event is organized by Columbus State University’s Servant Leadership program and hosted by Uptown Columbus. Trees are purchased and decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups or families, with this year's proceeds going to Warrior Outreach. The Uptown Tree Trail kicks off on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and closes on January 2.

We caught up with Toni Losonsky, Samantha Whitehead, and Lindzee Jones as they added ornaments Tuesday afternoon to a Christmas tree representing both Twelfth Street Deli & Catering Company and The Speakeasy. The tree is among those featured at this year's Uptown Tree Trail, a display of live Christmas trees in the Broadway median in downtown Columbus. The event is organized by Columbus State University’s Servant Leadership program and hosted by Uptown Columbus. Trees are purchased and decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups or families, with this year's proceeds going to Warrior Outreach. The Uptown Tree Trail kicks off on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and closes on January 2.
Local

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

The Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale, Alabama was built in 1868 and is known by many as the site of the annual Labor Day Fair. Many don't know it's available to rent for events and includes an elevator, handicap accessible event room, full kitchen and a ballroom large enough for a reception of 200. You can find out more by calling (334) 298-7979.

Local

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Local

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce.

Local

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are celebrating achievement week( Nov. 13-19) by doing several community-service projects around Columbus.Thursday, members of the Lambda Iota, Nu Delta, and Lambda Mu Nu Chapters of the fraternity set up a portable grill at Valley Rescue Mission to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for the homeless community. Earlier in the week fraternity members mentored students at two schools. The highlight of the week is the organization's annual Achievement Week banquet the Columbus State University's Cunningham Conference Center, at which they will honor and recognize local citizens for their contributions to the community.

Local

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.