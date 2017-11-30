Local

Around Town: Free trees, highballs and a Santa breakfast.

November 30, 2017 12:38 PM

Trees for Troops

The annual Trees for Troops event returns December 5 to Fort Benning’s Wetherby Field on Custer Road, where MWR will distribute free real trees to active duty service members (or their spouses) while supplies last, starting at 10:30 a.m. Military families who live off post are included in this invitation. The distribution line will be opened early if the trees are unloaded from the truck before 10:30 a.m. Supplies are limited to one tree per household and you must present your ID. Trees will be available until they’re gone or until 6 p.m. Expect to load and strap the tree yourself. Visit Benning.armymwr.com for questions.

Holiday Highball

The Columbus Museum’s Young Arts Patrons’ Holiday Highball will be Friday, December 8. Reminiscent of the pre-prohibition era, prepare for an evening of local bartenders competing in the art of mixology, sample craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres by The Wicked Hen and live music. Cast your vote for the best cocktail and experience a showdown finale in a cocktail “Chopped-style” competition. Times are 7-10 p.m. and the event will be held at The Museum. Tickets are $50 per person and $90 for a couple. Register by December 1 by contacting Sarah Tinsley at 706-748-2562 ext. 542.

Holiday Hope-Life After Loss

Holiday Hope is a free seminar for individuals and families who are entering the holiday season after the loss of a loved one. Holiday Hope is hosted annually by the Pastoral Institute, helping individuals deal with life after loss during the most difficult of seasons. The seminar is 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at the Pastoral Institute Community Room. Facilitated by Earl J. Nichols, D.Min., LMFT, Holiday Hope helps individuals to begin dealing with grief and enabling them to cope with the loss through the holiday season. Attendees are presented with an opportunity to share and receive tips from other attendees that will help to guide those in need through their own grieving process. No reservations or registration necessary. Light refreshments will be provided. The Pastoral Institute is located at 1515 20th St. Contact Christina Green for more information at 706-649-6360 ext. 1306.

When I Grow Up

When I Grow Up presents the “End of the Year Celebration with MalitaTheMogul” 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at the Gallery at Fountain Park, 4261 Macon Road. Columbus and Phenix City area kids are invited to a free party, which will be full of motivation, interactive activities, dancing, gifts, treats and door prizes. Kids are also encouraged to be creative with their attire for the Ugly Sweater contest. When I Grow Up is a nonprofit designed to empower and teach young girls and boys the necessary knowledge and tools to be successful. Each first Thursday of the month, various Columbus-Phenix City area community and business leaders come in to serve as role models to the group, teaching them basic life skills and standard etiquette that is necessary for their futures. When I Grow Up is looking for more youth to attend the free sessions. For further details, call Kirsten King at 706-442-0978.

Breakfast with Santa

Have breakfast with Santa at the National Infantry Museum’s WWII Company St. December 9. Enjoy a light breakfast with a vintage Santa Claus and holiday crafts in the Mess Hall. Bring your camera for pictures with Santa and the Kelly Zeroes. Two times slots are available-9 a.m.-11 a.m. or 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $10 for children up to age 12; $5 for adults. Reservations required by calling 706-685-2614.

