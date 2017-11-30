Using credit cards can cost you
Using credit cards can cost you Courtesy Alabama Cooperative Extension Service
Using credit cards can cost you Courtesy Alabama Cooperative Extension Service

Local

You might not be saving shopping online with credit card and here’s why

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 12:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

You might not be saving as much as you think shopping online with a credit card.

According to a post by Donna Reynolds on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, www.aces.edu/, it is easy to overspend when making those Christmas purchases.

The report says shoppers should do the math about a credit card purchase. You probably lose savings you think you are getting when you pay a higher interest charge. For instance, the item you want is is discounted 10 percent on the internet. If your credit card charges 29 percent interest you automatically lose 19 percent of the value of the item. If you have to pay shipping or sales tax for the purchase, it will add another cost that will reduce your savings.

According to Reynolds, the only way you save on an internet purchase is if you use your debit card and get free shipping. There are some sites like Walmart and Home Depot that ship to a local store for free.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A tip given is that the closer Christmas is, the lower the prices will be.

Reynold suggest sticking to a budget to make sure you do not overspend.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

    Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured
Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening
Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

View More Video