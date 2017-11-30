Defendant blames cousin for Oakland Park homicide

More Videos 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun Pause 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 2:08 Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams talks about the need for more workers in Tax Assessor's Office 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting. Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

