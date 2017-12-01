After not guilty verdict, defendant who lost a lot during years in jail must ‘start all over’

More Videos 4:02 Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts Pause 0:44 Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial 3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 0:58 Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 2:24 Phenix City Christmas show delayed, but Santa Claus and his friends brave the rain to meet with the kids 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The jury reached a verdict early Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime. Michael Eddings, Jones' defense attorney, spoke with the media after the verdicts came in. These are excerpts from his comments. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer