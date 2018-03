Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey,left, testified Friday morning during a hearing for Carl Bellamy Jr. in Columbus Recorder's Court. Bellamy faces one count of murder in the death of 28-year-old Matthew Grant. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for 9 a.m. .Columbus police were called to Lumpkin Park Apartments at 3351 North Lumpkin Road around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 29 to investigate the shooting. They found Grant lying on the ground in the parking lot behind the building. This is an excerpt of Locey's testimony where he recounts a statement given by a witness who said she was at the scene and inside Bellamy's car during the shooting.