Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Nov. 25-Dec. 1

1. Man who inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge succumbs to the disease at age 46: Anthony Senerchia, whose struggle with the motor disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was an early inspiration for the viral “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge,” died November 25 after a 14-year long battle with the disease, according to an online obituary. He was 46. Senerchia, from Pelham, N.Y., was diagnosed with the disease in 2003, shortly after marrying his wife Jeanette Hane. He was given only a few years to live, but he powered through the disease for the next 14 years, his obituary reads.
2. DNA tests reveal the obvious — I am a really white guy: I always knew I was a white guy. It was pretty easy to figure out, especially for a kid growing up in Eufaula, Ala. But I had no idea how white I was until the last couple of months. No, this is not a political discussion or one on race. This is about sending off your saliva to companies like 23andMe and Ancestry.com and they send you back the results.
3. Former Panama City restaurateur to open seafood restaurant in Columbus: A former Florida restauranteur plans to bring a taste of the Gulf of Mexico to Columbus early next year when he opens a casual dining seafood restaurant on Warm Springs Road. Loren Smith said he will open Bluewater Grill at 4640 Warm Springs Road. Smith, who most recently owned Pompano’s in Panama City Beach, Fla., comes from a family that has operated restaurants on the coast for decades. He hopes to open in late January with a small fish market inside the restaurant, he said.
4. Popular north Columbus restaurant to close its doors on Saturday: A popular north Columbus barbecue restaurant will close its doors Saturday afternoon after more than 17 years of operation. Chicken Comer has been located at 2609 Desmond Drive, just off Veterans Parkway near the Hughston Clinic. The property had recently sold to NBI, LLP, a corporation made up of Hughston Clinic physicians, said Hughston CEO Mark Baker.
5. Suspect arrested after $10,000 worth of firearms stolen from local gun store: Devante Tashard Patterson, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of smash and grab burglary and another count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. Officers responded to Shooters of Columbus, a local gun store and shooting range at 4527 Milgen Road, after an alarm tripped Friday morning, according to the report. Police arrived to find the building forcibly entered and merchandise missing.
