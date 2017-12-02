Three Alabama sisters live into their 90s thanking God for their blessings

More Videos 4:02 Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts Pause 1:16 Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade 2:54 Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 2:15 Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 2:39 Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, and Maybell Owens, 95, share their joy and say that living a long life has been "beautiful" Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, and Maybell Owens, 95, share their joy and say that living a long life has been "beautiful" Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

