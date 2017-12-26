Top 10 Columbus government, education stories in 2017

More Videos 2:05 Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it Pause 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 3:07 Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:46 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Dec. 26 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff Challenger Donna Tompkins has defeated incumbent Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr by a margin of 6,434 votes to 6,017, or 51.67 percent to 48.33, according to unofficial final results from the Columbus Office of Elections and Registrations. Challenger Donna Tompkins has defeated incumbent Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr by a margin of 6,434 votes to 6,017, or 51.67 percent to 48.33, according to unofficial final results from the Columbus Office of Elections and Registrations. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

