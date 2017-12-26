Top 10 Columbus government, education stories in 2017

Controversy sparks many news stories about government and education. By nature, we hoot and holler more often when stuff goes wrong instead of right.
And that’s what happened with the most significant news stories about local government and education this year.
So with hope for a more hopeful list next year, the Ledger-Enquirer presents the Top 10 Local Government and Education Stories of 2017:
1. Property tax controversy
Muscogee County tax assessors conducted the first countywide revaluation project in more than 30 years, resulting in significant property assessment increases, some as high as 1,000 percent.
The controversial project, launched in conjunction with a software upgrade through Tyler Technologies, delayed state approval of the tax digest, 60 percent of which goes to the Muscogee County School District and 40 percent to the Columbus Consolidated Government. Both entities were forced to pursue temporary loans to cover the revenue gap.
The project also led to an unprecedented 10,906 appeals, as well as irate property owners and city councilors.
2. First female Muscogee County Sheriff
On Jan. 3, Donna Tompkins was sworn in as the first female sheriff in Muscogee County, ushering in a new era for a department that had been stymied by conflicts between former Sheriff John Darr and city officials over budgetary issues.
Upon entering office, Tompkins immediately dismissed Darr’s lawsuit against the city. She also has renegotiated vendor contracts and repaired the department’s relationship with city officials.
3. Camelot Education proposal
For two months this spring, whether the Muscogee County School Board should approve superintendent David Lewis’ controversial recommendation dominated local education news.
Lewis wanted to hire Camelot Education, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually, serving students with severe emotional or behavioral problems, severe discipline code violations and those who are over-age and under-credited.
Proponents argued the Muscogee County School District isn’t meeting the needs of these students and this proposal is the best and most cost-effective way available to do it. Opponents argued the MCSD administration didn’t solicit input from the public enough before the plan was presented and that Camelot had an alarming history of complaints at sites around the country. In the end, the proposal failed by a 4-5 vote.
4. Lawsuits stemming from Montravious Thomas' amputation
This continuing story actually started last year, when Montravious Thomas, then a 13-year-old student from East Columbus Magnet Academy, had his right leg amputated below the knee a month after contracted behavior specialist Bryant Mosley allegedly body-slammed him five times in the alternative education program called AIM (Achievement, Integrity, Maturity) at the Edgewood Student Services Center.
This year, the incident continued to make news as two pending lawsuits were filed in its wake: Montravious’ mother, Lawanda Thomas, sued MCSD and other defendants for $25 million; and Eddie Powell, who was the assistant principal in charge of AIM the day Montravious was injured, became the whistleblower who leaked the video showing the aftermath of the confrontation, then sued MCSD for an unspecified amount, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation for being reassigned. Meanwhile, the Columbus Police Department says its investigation remains open.
5. City employee backlash
On April 28, Columbus Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell sent a letter to all city employees stating that there would be a gap in their normal pay cycle as the city converts to new software. The announcement ignited strong backlash, despite the city’s promise to pay a one-time bonus of an additional 20 hours to cover the pay gap. Columbus councilors sided with employees and increased the bonus to 40 hours.
6. Consideration of a new Government Center
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson formed the Mayor’s Commission on New Government Center and Judicial Building at the beginning of the year to study replacing the 46-year-old, 12-story tower on 10th Street.
The commission, comprising judges, city department heads and other stakeholders, spent almost a year researching the issue with input from architects, historians and the general public. In the end, the commission expressed a preference for an option that would demolish the downtown complex and replace it with two new buildings: one for a judicial center and the other for city offices at an estimated $124 million.
But Tomlinson amended the proposal, recommending that the city pursue opportunities to obtain existing office space for general government use, which could save tens of millions of dollars.
7. Teacher’s N-word leads to new policy
A Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher was transferred to a non-classroom position for using the N-word while trying to teach three fourth-grade girls not to use racial slurs.
A public outcry, including from the lawyer representing two of the girls’ parents, called for the teacher to be fired. When it was clear that wouldn’t happen, MCSD board member John Thomas of District 2 proposed a “zero tolerance” policy against racial slurs.
After more heated debates, the board enacted the policy with a 7-1-1 vote.
8. Two new education buildings open
Frank D. Brown Hall, named after the retired Columbus State University president who led the development of CSU’s downtown satellite campus, is the new home of the university’s College of Education and Health Professions. The $27 million project was constructed at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway, where the Ledger-Enquirer was located for more than 80 years until it moved two blocks south in February 2015.
Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest crown jewel of midtown. The $36 million project was constructed behind the Columbus Public Library and the Columbus Aquatic Center off Macon Road and next to Rigdon Road Elementary School. It’s named in honor of two Columbus natives who earned international fame in the arts: blues singer May Rainey (1886-1939) and novelist Carson McCullers (1917-1967). In a split vote, the school board rejected "Midtown Columbus School of the Arts" as the name recommended by a citizens committee.
9. Problems at The Ralston
The Ralston used to be the city’s most upscale hotel but now provides low-income housing for elderly and disabled residents. Some units in the 103-year-old, nine-story building were declared unsafe by city and health officials, following the July 6, heat-related death of Charles Hart in a room topping 98 degrees.
The city ordered the building's New Jersey-based owner, PF Ralston LLC, to undertake temporary measures to protect residents from the heat or to relocate affected occupants.
10. School bus issues
A shortage of MCSD bus drivers and a problem with a new routing system combined to delay buses arriving and students getting bus passes.
Twice in less than two weeks, a smoking MCSD bus prompted the driver to evacuate the passengers. No injuries were reported, as was the case in three of the four MCSD bus accidents within one week – and the fourth involved undisclosed minor injuries – but the reputation of the district’s transportation department suffered a major injury.
And the Columbus Police Department’s report of its investigation into the cause of last year’s single-vehicle crash that killed MCSD bus driver Roy Newman was released this year, as was the onboard video.
